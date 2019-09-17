Mumbai: The local train services on Mumbai’s harbour line were affected during the peak hours on Tuesday owing to an engine breakdown, stated a report. Commuters faced hardships as the trains running on this line were reported to be at least 20 minutes late.

The engine breakdown which happened at Kurla railway station at around 2.45 PM was rectified at 3:15 PM on Tuesday, added the report. In the meantime, the train services to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus(CSMT) and Panvel came to a standstill. The 20-minute delay in these train services is expected to continue till Tuesday evening.