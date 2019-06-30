Mumbai: The local train services on the three lines namely Central, Harbour and Western lines will be affected on Sunday as a mega block will be carried out by the Central Railways for maintenance purpose, stated a report. The maintenance work will be carried out between Matunga-Mulund station and Wadala Road-Mankhurd station. A mega block will also be carried out by the Central Railways on Sunday on Up and Down of Harbour Line between Wadala road and Mankhurd stations from 11:10 AM to 3:40 PM.

Notably, the mega block by the Western Railways will begin from 10 AM to 4 PM at Vasai Road Yard, according to a report.

Check out the details of the mega block here:

Central Line:

Dn fast/semi-fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus from 9:53 AM to 2:42 PM will be diverted on Dn slow line between Matunga and Mulund stations halting at all stations between Sion and Mulund. They will arrive at the destination 20 minutes behind schedule.

Dn Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on Dn fast line from Mulund. All Up fast/semi-fast services leaving Thane from 10:46 AM to 3:18 PM will halt at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar and Kurla stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

All slow services arriving and leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai between 11:00 AM and 5:00 PM will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Harbour Line:

Dn Harbour line services to Vashi / Belapur /Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/Vadala Road from 10:34 AM to 3:44 PM will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10:21 AM to 03:28 PM will remain suspended. However, Special services will run between Panvel-Mankhurd-Panvel during the block period. Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Trans Harbour Line and Main Line from 10:00 AM to 4:30 PM during the block period.

Western Railway:

The Western Railway is likely to conduct a mega block starting from 10 AM to 4 PM at Vasai Road Yard. This 6-hour mega block will affect mail-express trains. However, the suburban local trains will be run on schedule, added the Western Railway.