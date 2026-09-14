Mumbai’s richest Ganpati! Rs 703 crore insurance, 66 kg gold, 335 kg silver: What makes GSB Seva Mandal Maha Ganpati so special?

A major part of the GSB Ganeshotsav is its Annadaan Seva, under which food is served to devotees. Reports say that more than 40,000 people are expected to benefit from the daily food service during the celebrations.

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Mumbai's richest Ganpati! Rs 703 crore insurance, 66 kg gold, 335 kg silver: What makes GSB Seva Mandal Maha Ganpati so special? (Image: X)

Mumbai’s famous GSB Seva Mandal is all set for its annual Ganeshotsav, with elaborate arrangements being made for devotees at its pandal in King’s Circle. This year, the mandal has taken an insurance cover of Rs. 703.27 crore, while its Maha Ganpati idol will be decorated with more than 66 kg of gold and around 335 kg of silver ornaments.

The five-day celebration will be held from September 14 to September 18 as part of the 72nd Ganeshotsav of the GSB Seva Mandal.

Why is the insurance cover so high?

The Rs. 703.27-crore insurance cover is significantly higher than last year’s Rs. 474 crore cover. The insurance is meant to protect the mandal’s valuable ornaments, other assets and arrangements connected with the festival. It also reflects the large number of devotees expected to visit the venue during the celebrations.

The mandal has said that the safety and security of devotees is an important part of its preparations.

Maha Ganpati adorned with gold and silver

The GSB Maha Ganpati is known for its rich ornaments and grand decorations. This year, the idol is adorned with more than 66 kg of gold and 335 kg of silver, along with precious gemstones. Many of these ornaments have been donated by devotees and volunteers over the years.

The value of the ornaments has also contributed to the higher insurance amount this year, especially amid the rise in gold and silver prices.

The idol itself is eco-friendly, according to the organisers.

“This year we have taken Ganeshotsav insurance cover of Rs 703.27 crore. Being a responsible mandal, it is our responsibility to ensure the safety and security of every devotee,” mandal spokesperson Amit Pai said in a statement, according to PTI.

First glimpse of GSB Maha Ganpati

The first public glimpse of the idol was given during the Virat Darshan ceremony at 8 pm on September 12. The event attracted a large number of devotees who gathered at King’s Circle to see the richly decorated idol ahead of the main festival.

The main five-day celebrations will now continue from September 14 to September 18.

72nd year of GSB Ganeshotsav

The GSB Seva Mandal was established in Mumbai in 1951 and is known for its religious as well as charitable activities. The 2026 celebration marks the mandal’s 72nd Ganeshotsav. Its annual festival has become one of Mumbai’s major Ganesh celebrations and attracts devotees from across the city and other parts of the country.

Apart from the elaborate idol and decorations, the mandal also focuses on community service during the festival.

Food service for thousands of devotees

A major part of the GSB Ganeshotsav is its Annadaan Seva, under which food is served to devotees. Reports say that more than 40,000 people are expected to benefit from the daily food service during the celebrations.

With its massive insurance cover, gold and silver ornaments and large-scale arrangements for devotees, the GSB Seva Mandal’s Ganeshotsav remains one of the most closely watched Ganpati celebrations in Mumbai this year.