New Delhi: Mumbai's iconic Siddhivinayak Temple will reopen tomorrow after a hiatus of seven months. The Maharashtra government has allowed all temples and places of worship to reopen that were shut following nationwide lockdown owing to COVID-19 in March. Ahead of the opening, the temple has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to maintain COVID-19 protocol amid the pandemic.

Complete SOPs here:

1) A total of hundred devotees will be allowed every hour and 1,000 devotees in an day.

2) Devotees will also need to download the temple’s app and fill in the required information before visiting.

3) Rules by the Maharashtra government will be compulsory to follow. Crowding will have to avoided. Mask will be mandatory at the premises.

4) The SOP said only asymptomatic people will be allowed inside such places.

5) Devotees will have to maintain social distancing while management of such places will have to conduct thermal scanning and make available hand wash or sanitiser, according to SOPs by Maharashtra government.

6) Touching of statues, holy books, idols is not allowed and large gatherings continue to remain prohibited, as per the SOP.

7) Senior citizens have been advised to stay at home

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had earlier said that after the religious places of worship are reopened from Diwali ‘Padwa’ that falls on Monday, rules and safety protocol will have to be followed strictly. As per the SOP released by the state government, religious places located out of COVID-19 containment zones will be allowed to remain open as per the timings decided by authorities, and devotees will be allowed inside in a staggered manner.