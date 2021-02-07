New Delhi: Comedian Munawar Faruqui was released from Indore jail in the early hours of Sunday. The development comes after the Supreme Court judge called up Madhya Pradesh authorities and asked them to comply with its February 5 order. The 30-year-old stand-up comedian, despite being granted intermit bail by the top court, was kept behind bars due to a ‘lack of clarity’ on a UP court’s production warrant. Also Read - Comedian Munawar Faruqui Granted Bail By SC But Yet To Be Released From Jail

On Saturday, Indore jail authorities had refused to grant Faruqui the bail asserting that they are yet to receive official communication from Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Prayagraj, staying its earlier issued production warrant.

"We had earlier not received the order, however, a judge from the Supreme Court called up the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Indore and asked him to check the website for the uploaded orders and in case it was already uploaded, to comply by it. We checked", Indian Express quoted Superintendent of Indore Central Jail, Rajesh Bangde as saying.

Why Munawar Faruqui Was Arrested?

On January 1, Faruqui and four others were arrested by Madhya Pradesh police following a complaint by Eklavya Singh Gaud, son of BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaud. Gaud had alleged that objectionable remarks about Hindu deities as well as Union Home Minister Amit Shah were passed during a comedy show at a cafe in Indore on New Year’s Day.

One more person was arrested in this connection. Faruqui was in judicial remand and lodged in Indore Central Jail.