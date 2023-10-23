Mungeli SC Assembly Election 2023: In Prestige Fight, Will BJP Override To Secure Seat From New Camp?

This year, the Congress has fielded Sanjit Banerjee while the BJP has once again fielded Punnulal Mohale from the seat hoping to retain the high octane constituency.

Mungeli Assembly Election 2023: Mungeli SC is one of the 90 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Chhattisgarh. It is in Mungeli district and is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes. It is also part of Bilaspur Lok Sabha constituency. Previously, Mungeli was part of Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly until the state of Chhattisgarh was created in 2000.

The constituency comprises a total of 2,26,498 voters, which includes 1,15,894 male voters, and 1,10,602 female voters. In the 2018 Chhattisgarh elections, Mungeli recorded a voter turnout of 69.54%, in 2013 the turnout was 71.27%, and in 2008 it was 63.9%.

In the 2018, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Punnulal Mohale won the seat by defeating Indian National Congress (INC) candidate Rakesh Patre with a margin of 8,487 votes. This year, the Congress has fielded Sanjit Banerjee while the BJP has once again fielded Punnulal Mohale from the seat hoping to retain the high octane constituency.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 68 of the total 90 seats, while the BJP finished second with 15. The Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J), founded by former CM late Ajit Jogi, bagged five seats and its ally Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won in two segments. The Congress further consolidated its hold in the state with victory in bypolls held for five assembly seats after 2018. The Congress tally currently stands at 71. The opposition BJP currently has 13 seats in the House, the JCC(J) 3 and the BSP 2 seats. One seat is currently lying vacant.

Chhattisgarh is among the five states that will go to poll with Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram. The state will have a two-phase polling on November 7 (20 seats) and November 17 (70 seats) to elect a new 90-member assembly.

