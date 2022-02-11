Patna: Bihar will wake up to a new dawn on Friday as CM Nitish Kumar and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the long-delayed road bridge over the Ganga connecting Sahebpur Kamal in Begusarai with Munger. Named after first Bihar chief minister Srikrishna Singh, the 3.750-kilometre-long (2.330 mi) Munger-Ganga bridge, constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 2,776 crore will connect Munger-Jamalpur twin cities to Begusarai, Khagaria, and various districts of north Bihar.Also Read - CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable Admit Card Released; Here's How to Download

Also Read - Thieves Steal Parts of Historic Sun-watch in Bihar's Dehri

Munger-Ganga Bridge: Why It Is BIG DEAL in Bihar

The inadequate number of bridges had become one of the reasons hindering the development of one of the most populous states in the country. In an epoch when sailboats are becoming obsolete modes of transportation and distance is assessed in terms of time taken to travel, a sizable population in the districts of Munger, Khagaria, and Begusarai still rely on boats since the bridge has remained unfinished for 19 years. Without the bridge, people traveling from north Bihar to the southern districts of Munger, Lakshisarai, or Jamui are forced to take extensive detours. The nearest operational bridges are the Rajendra Setu in Mokama, which is 55 kilometers downstream, and the Vikramshila Setu in Bhagalpur, which is 68 kilometers upstream from the Munger Bridge. Also Read - BJP Releases Poll Manifesto For Uttarakhand: Focus On Infrastructure, Tourism And Employment

In 2002, the then Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee had laid the foundation for Shri Krishna Setu the rail-cum-road bridge. It’s construction work was expected to be complete within a few years, but that didn’t happen. In March 2016, PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the long railway part of the bridge made in the double-deck. However, it could not become functional as its approach portions on both sides did not meet the deadline

Key Details Of The Bridge At Glance

Total length– 3,750 metres (12,300 ft) Total Width– 12.25 metres (40.2 ft) Total cost- Rs 2,776 crore Munger, Khagaria, Saharsa, Bhagalpur districts of Bihar will be benefitted through this project. This bridge would also produce additional connectivity to North-East region States. After the commissioning of this bridge, the distance of Khagaria and Begusarai will be only 30 to 40 km from Munger. The bridge will give a boost to the local economy. More business opportunities are likely.

Munger-Ganga Bridge: Focal Point of Politicians in The Past

Various political bigwigs including Brahmanand Mandal, a former member of parliament from the Munger Lok Sabha Constituency, had made the bridge the focal point of their careers. Mandal, a former Communist Party of India (CPI) leader had tasted his first victory on the issue of the bridge. Documenting the struggle of the long-delayed bridge, he also wrote a book named Monghyr Ka Vikas aur Ganga Pul. Besides, he also raised the issue in Parliament after switching to other parties.

In 1991, Mandal and his followers went on a hunger strike demanding the construction of the bridge in Munger. After 14 days of his hunger strike the then Minister of Commerce and Dy. Chairman of Planning Commission Sri Pranav Mukherjee gave the assurance of the construction of the bridge. However, the first allocation for the rail-cum-road bridge was made via a supplementary grant in the railway budget for 1997-98 for providing adequate infrastructure for all-season rail and road connectivity between North and South Bihar for the rapid economic development of the State.

In 1953, the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had also promised them that a bridge would be constructed over the river. In 1971, similar assurances were reiterated by Indira Gandhi during a poll campaign.