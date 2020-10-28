New Delhi: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday attacked the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government over the Munger firing, asking who gave the cops permission to act like General Dyre. One person died while 27 others were injured after a clash ensued police and a crowd during the Durga idols immersion ceremony in Bihar’s Munger on Monday. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Know The Key Candidates Contesting For Phase 1

Yadav also demanded a high court-monitored probe into the incident. Notably, the attack by the RJD leader came as Bihar began its first phase of assembly polls voting today.

"We condemn firing by police in Munger, in which 1 person was killed. This double-engine govt definitely had a role in it. We want to ask Dy CM Sushil Modi, cWe want High Court-monitored probe," the RJD leader said.

We condemn firing by police in Munger, in which 1 person was killed. This double-engine govt definitely had a role in it. We want to ask Dy CM Sushil Modi, who gave permission to become General Dyer? We want High Court-monitored probe: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Munger incident pic.twitter.com/NlXiajkxwg — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020

After the incident intensified, state police had detained over 100 people on Tuesday morning. Police had also recovered 12 empty cartridges from the spot.

As per media report, the incident aggravated after an argument among people who were participating in the ceremony involving immersion of Durga idols and Kotwali police personnel. However, huge security force was stationed in Munger on Tuesday to bring the situation under control.