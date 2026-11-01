‘Murasu’ cyclone alert for Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu: Deep depression in Bay of Bengal intensifies

The IMD has issued a cyclone alert for Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu as Cyclonic Storm ‘Murasu’ intensifies over the Bay of Bengal and heads toward landfall.

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Odisha Cyclone ‘Arnab’ (IANS)

Murasu cyclone: In a matter of alert for the residents of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a cyclone alert as the deep depression in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm. The cyclone, which has been given the name ‘Murasu’, is likely to intensify into a severe cyclone and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 2-3. The rapid intensification of the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal into Cyclonic Storm ‘Murasu’ serves as another urgent reminder of the extreme weather vulnerabilities facing India’s eastern seaboard. With the IMD tracking the storm’s steady trajectory toward the Andhra Pradesh coast, early warnings offer a critical window for local administrations to safeguard vulnerable communities.

The deep depression moved west-northwestwards with speed of 23 kmph during past 6 hours, intensified into the cyclonic storm ‘Murasu’ and lay centered at 11.30 a.m. IST of Sunday over southwest &; adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal, about 560 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 660 km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 630 km east-southeast of Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), 640 km southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 680 km east-southeast of Ongole (Andhra Pradesh).

Distance from Key Coastal Locations:

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): ~560 km east-southeast

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): ~660 km south-southeast

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh): ~630 km east-southeast

Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh): ~640 km southeast

Ongole (Andhra Pradesh): ~680 km east-southeast

State authorities across Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and neighboring regions have been placed on high alert as rescue teams prepare for coastal impacts. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal around Monday morning.

Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast as a severe cyclonic storm with wind speed of 100 to 110 kmph gusting 120kmph between Nellore and Narsapur during midnight (2330 Hrs IST) of 2nd to early hours (0400 Hrs IST) on Tuesday. This will be the second cyclonic storm to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast in less than a week.

Very severe cyclonic storm ‘Arnab’ crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast near Narsapur in the early hours of October 28, with the maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph. It claimed seven lives and caused widespread damage to crops, roads, electricity and telecom infrastructure in the coastal districts.

Crops over thousands of acres were damaged in the cyclone while hundreds of electricity polls and trees were uprooted. As per preliminary estimates, the cyclone caused losses of Rs 4,600 crore. A Central team is currently visiting the state to assess the damage caused by the cyclone.

(With inputs from agencies)