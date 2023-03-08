Home

Murder Caught On CCTV: Kerala Man Beaten To Death For Meeting Female Friend At Her Home in Thrissur

The deceased, identified as 33-year-old Sahar, was a private bus driver. The incident occurred on February 18 when Sahar was attacked by a few men, who questioned him after he was coming out of a female friend's house.

Thrissur: A 33-year-old bus driver who suffered a brutal beating from ‘moral police’ in in Kerala’s Thrissur area a few weeks ago succumbed to injuries. The deceased identified as Sahar, hailed from Chirakal, was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Thrissur from February 18 onwards.

Police said they have identified eight accused in the case so far. The incident took place on February 18 and a police complaint was filed on February 21. The six accused identified as Rahul, Bijith, Vishnu, Binu, Arun, Abhilash were waiting near the house for the victim’s arrival.

The purported video of the alleged assault has been captured on CCTV footage in a nearby temple. According to the CCTV footage, Sahar was seen coming out of a female friend’s house one night and he was seen questioned by a group of people.

After being beaten up, Sahar went home. The next morning, after experiencing extreme pain, he was shifted to the hospital. Reports said that Sahar’s health worsened within a week.

He died this afternoon (Tuesday) while he was being treated on ventilator in the intensive care unit, reports said.

In June 2016, 42-year-old Nasir Hussain was beaten to death by a group at Mankada in Malappuram district. He was questioned by a gang when he was spotted near the house of a woman at around 2.30 am. When Hussain fell unconscious from their attack, the group fled the scene. Four people were arrested later.

