Murder in broad daylight outside Pune court, murder accused hand chopped off with sharp weapon, then shot dead

Murder accused Mandar Kiwale was brutally murdered in broad daylight outside a Pune court. The attackers used sharp weapons and bullets; police suspect an old rivalry.

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Murder in broad daylight outside Pune court, murder accused hand chopped off with sharp weapon, then shot dead (X)

A sensation spread in Pune, Maharashtra, on Wednesday afternoon when a murder suspect was brutally murdered while attending a court hearing. The attackers first attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon and then shot him.

Attacked by falling on the sidewalk

A video of the horrific incident shows the man, Mandar Maruti Kiwale, lying on the sidewalk, being repeatedly attacked by two men with sharp weapons. The attackers then fled the scene on two scooters.

Suspected murder due to old enmity

Police told news agency ANI that the deceased, Mandar Maruti Kiwale, was himself an accused in a murder case. On April 20, 2025, a young man named Shubham Subhash Chavan was killed in a land and financial dispute in the Santoshnagar Katraj area of ​​Pune.

Kiwale was in jail in connection with this murder. He had been released from jail just four days earlier, and today, when he arrived in court for legal proceedings, he was attacked. Police are currently searching for the absconding attackers, based on CCTV footage and viral videos.

What the police said?

Sanjay Darade, Joint CP, Pune City Police, said, “About an hour ago, during court hours, an individual named Mandar Kivde was attacked here. According to preliminary information, three to four people carried out the assault. He was immediately hospitalised and is currently undergoing treatment. We have formed 8-10 teams to identify the attackers and conduct further investigation. A criminal case was registered against the victim last year.”

“Once the accused are identified, we will be able to determine whether this is linked to that case—specifically the murder case from last year—or if there is some other reason. The victim has been admitted to the hospital and is receiving treatment. Based on the injury marks on his body and the weapons recovered from the scene, we will be able to confirm whether or not shots were fired. At the moment, it appears there were 3-4 attackers. The police will take strict action against any other individuals identified as being involved…”