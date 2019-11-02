New Delhi: Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday hit out at Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa after a video emerged on social media of the latter admitting to have carried out ‘Operation Kamala’ in the state, which led to the collapse of the collapse of the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government, in July.

Siddaramaiah, himself a former Karnataka Chief Minister, accused Yediyurappa and BJP president Amit Shah, who is also the current Union Home Minister, of ‘murdering’ democracy through their act.

Siddaramaiah, Congress on alleged video of Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa related to poaching of MLAs: What he & Amit Shah did was conspiracy to murder democracy & a violation of the Constitution. Both the Chief Minister and Home Minister have no right to hold a constitutional post. pic.twitter.com/RnKUToWYvP — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2019

Speaking to media, Siddaramaiah said, “What Yediyurappa and Amit Shah did was conspiracy to murder democracy & a violation of the Constitution. Both the Chief Minister and Home Minister have no right to hold a constitutional post.”

In the video, which went viral, Yediyurappa is heard saying that Amit Shah ‘supervised and made all the arrangements’ for the Congress-JD(S) rebel MLAs, who rebelled against the coalition government, and went to stay at a five-star hotel in Mumbai for several days. In the video, he is also heard saying that the BJP national president was aware of the rebel MLAs’ plan.

The clip was also tweeted by Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao who asked what more proof was needed that entire operation was masterminded by the BJP.

@bsybjp again confesses about operation Kamala & the immoral defection of @INCIndia MLA’s. He also clearly reveals that @AmitShah took care of the defectors for 2.5 months in Mumbai. What more damning proof required that @BJP4India masterminded this entire operation. pic.twitter.com/Oi1PrbdsSN — ದಿನೇಶ್ ಗುಂಡೂರಾವ್/ Dinesh Gundu Rao (@dineshgrao) November 1, 2019

The MLAs’ mutiny led to the coalition government, under then Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, failing floor test and the BJP coming to power in the state. The 17 MLAs-14 from Congress and three from JD(s)-were disqualified from the Assembly by then-Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar. They challenged their disqualification in the Supreme Court, which will pronounce its judgment in the case on November 5.

The by-elections to 15 of the 17 Assembly seats, which were earlier scheduled to be held along with Assembly Elections in Haryana and Maharashtra and by-polls in several other states on October 21, were deferred to December 5 so that they could be held after the SC verdict.