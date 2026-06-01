‘Murder under guise of friendship…’: Yogi Adityanath’s stern warning over Ghaziabad murder case; here is what he said

Referring to the incident during a public event, the Chief Minister stated that the recent occurrence in Ghaziabad is a matter of grave concern for society.

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New Delhi: Reacting strongly to the murder of Surya Chauhan in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath delivered a clear message: “The state government will, under no circumstances, tolerate crimes committed under the guise of friendship or any personal relationship”.

Referring to the incident during a public event, the Chief Minister stated that the recent occurrence in Ghaziabad is a matter of grave concern for society. He asserted that if an individual takes someone’s life while feigning friendship, it constitutes not merely a crime, but an act of betrayal. In such cases, the law will take its course, and the culprits will receive no leniency whatsoever.

Also Read: ‘Bakra halal hote…’: Teen stabbed to death, Ghaziabad tense after shocking murder; heavy police deployed

What Is The Whole Matter?

The incident in question took place in the Navneet Vihar Colony, located in the Khoda area of ​​Ghaziabad. Surya Chauhan, a resident of this locality, was allegedly attacked with a knife on May 28. In a critically injured state, he was initially rushed to a local hospital and subsequently transferred to a private hospital in Noida for advanced medical treatment. He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Based on a complaint filed by Surya’s family, the police have registered a case against five individuals. Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased and the accused were previously acquainted. According to the police, a dispute that began over riding a motorcycle gradually escalated into a violent altercation, during which Surya Chauhan was attacked with a knife.

Main Accused, Asad, Absconding

Following the incident, the police swiftly arrested three of the accused, while the prime accused, Asad, remained at large. Subsequently, the police arrested Asad’s father—Nawab—along with Farhan and Atif in connection with the case. Investigating agencies claim that during interrogation, the accused provided several crucial details regarding the dispute and the incident itself.

According to the police, an argument regarding a motorcycle broke out between Surya and Asad during the afternoon on the day of Bakrid. It is alleged that following this dispute, Asad informed his father and several associates about the incident. Subsequently, a plan was allegedly hatched to teach Surya a lesson, and some time later, he was surrounded and attacked.

Also Read: Ghaziabad teen murder case: Main accused, carrying Rs 50000 bounty, killed in police encounter

In his statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also affirmed that the government remains deeply committed to ensuring the safety of ordinary citizens. He emphasized that upholding the rule of law is the government’s top priority and that no form of lawlessness will be tolerated. Furthermore, he stated that policies aimed at development and good governance are being implemented without any discrimination, but strict action against those who commit crimes will continue unabated.