New Delhi: The West Bengal Police on Tuesday arrested the main accused, a mason by profession, in the gruesome Murshidabad triple murder case, for his alleged involvement in the crime.

Murshidabad Superintendent of Police (SP) Mukesh Kumar told media that Utpal Behra was arrested from Sagardighi district’s Sahpur area.

According to the police, the accused, who they claim has confessed to his crime, killed the family as 35-year-old Bandhuprakash Pal, the primary school teacher, who also worked as an insurance agent, took money from the accused for two life insurance policies.

The police further said that Pal gave Behra the money receipt for the first policy but refused to give him one for the second. Due to this, they say, the two used to frequently quarrel with each other and this even led to Pal insulting Behra due to which the latter decided to kill him.

Along with Pal, his 30-year-old pregnant wife Beauty and six-year-old son Angan, too, were found dead in their house on October 8.

Meanwhile, later today, a high-level BJP delegation, comprising national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and party leaders SS Ahluwalia and Mukul Roy, will meet President Ram Nath Kovind to apprise him on the law and order situation in West Bengal.

A high-level delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party comprising of National General Secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya and party leaders SS Ahluwalia and Mukul Roy to meet President Ram Nath Kovind today over #Murshidabad triple murder case. — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2019

This comes after BJP West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh, on Saturday, told media that a delegation of party leaders would meet the President, as well as Union Home Minister Amit Shah to apprise them of the ‘situation in West Bengal.’