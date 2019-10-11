New Delhi: Two days after an RSS member, his pregnant wife and son were brutally murdered in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, the state police on Friday asked the CID to investigate the matter and said the incident has nothing to with politics.

“The CID has been asked to get associated with the investigation. Prima facie it seems to be a case of personal enmity and it has nothing to do with politics,” West Bengal Police said in a series of tweets.

Terming the murder of three members of a family in Murshidabad ‘a sad incident’, West Bengal Police said two people have been detained in connection with the incident and are being probed.

“Murder of three members of a family of Kanaiganj, Jiaganj PS, Murshidabad is a sad incident. The investigation was started just after the incident and 2 persons have been detained and are being examined,” it said.

The state police further stated that as per the primary investigation, the deceased person was working as an agent of some insurance companies and a diary note found suggest serious differences in the family.

“It has so far been found in the investigation that the deceased person was also working as agent of some insurance and chain companies and was in a serious financial crisis,’ the police said, adding, “His family members have denied affiliation with any political group. A diary note found is suggesting serious differences in the family.”

The statement from the state police came at a time when locals staged a protest outside Jiaganj Police Station over the triple murder. Earlier, the locals had threatened to hold a protest if the criminals involved in the gruesome murder are not nabbed in next 24 hours.

“It has been over 72 hours since their bodies were found, but still the criminals have not been nabbed by the police. If in the next 24 hours, the police do not nab them, we will launch an agitation,” Manoj Sarkar, a neighbour of the victim, told ANI.

The reaction from the locals after the National Commission of Women (NCW) and other state opposition leaders slammed Mamata Banerjee government for the lawlessness in the state.

Taking cognisance of the incident, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and demanded the immediate arrest of the miscreants.

“The commission being concerned in the matter directs that the culprits must be arrested immediately and ensure swift and fair investigation in the matter,” the letter from the NCW stated.

In a shocking incident, an RSS worker along with his pregnant wife and their six-year-old son were found murdered in Murshidabad district of West Bengal on Wednesday. The police discovered the bodies of RSS worker Bondhu Gopal Pal, his wife Beauty and son Angan Pal lying in a pool of blood inside their residence in Jiaganj area of the district.