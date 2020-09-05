New Delhi: Those who have recently visited the two popular eateries in Murthal — Amrik Sukhdev and Garam Dharam, should immediately self-isolate and get themselves tested for COVID-19, a senior official of Delhi government directed on Friday. Notably, 65 workers at Amrik-Sukhdev Dhaba and 10 at Garam Dharam dhaba on the highway tested positive for novel coronavirus infection, following which both the eateries have been sealed till further orders. Both famous eateries are located in Sonipat’s Murthal and nearly 50 km away from Delhi, and on regular days a large number of people from the national capital visit these joints for ‘parathas’ and other delicacies. Also Read - COVID-19: 'India Witnessing Second Wave in Some Regions', Claims AIIMS Chief; Says Pandemic Will Continue Till 2021

“Highway dhabas are dangerous places to go to as of now, as customers can go to any city from that point. So, it’s also a logistical nightmare for the surveillance team,” the official said on the condition of anonymity. The best is families should not go out as much as possible. This is still a heath emergency and people should not be complacent, and venture out only if really necessary,”news agency PTI quoted an official of Delhi government as saying. Also Read - Coronavirus: India’s Total Tally Crosses 4 Million, Five States Record Highest Number of Cases | Key Points

Contact tracing will be done by the surveillance team given the constrains in this case, the help of apps might be taken, another official said. “It is very irresponsible on people’s part to go out and enjoy, as if everything is normal. They are putting themselves and their family members and others at risk,” he said. Also Read - Noida Lockdown News: Police Arrest 5 People For Violating Guidelines, Owners of 1300 Vehicles Issued Challans

Meanwhile, the Sonipat district administration has launched a massive contact-tracing drive. The Sonipat Deputy Commissioner said sampling work has been initiated at other eateries also.

The DC said in the wake of the pandemic, all the eateries had already been directed to maintain a register to record the number of visitors and their contact details. “On the basis of these, we are trying to contact as many as possible who have eaten food at these two dhabas during the past few days,” he added.

As per Sonipat’s Chief Medical Officer Dr J S Punia the majority of those infected at the Sukhdev dhaba were workers who had recently come from Bihar.

(With agency inputs)