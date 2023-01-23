Home

News

India

Muscat-Bound Air India Express Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Thiruvananthapuram Airport Due to Technical Glitch

Muscat-Bound Air India Express Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Thiruvananthapuram Airport Due to Technical Glitch

Flight, IX 549 took off from Thiruvananthapuram at 8.30 AM and returned to the international airport at 9.17 AM after a technical glitch, which was noticed by one of the pilots.

Muscat-Bound Air India Express Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Thiruvananthapuram Airport Due to Technical Glitch

New Delhi: A Muscat-bound Air India Express flight with 105 passengers on board makes an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport shortly after take-off due to a technical glitch in its onboard computer system.

Flight, IX 549 took off from Thiruvananthapuram at 8.30 AM and returned to the international airport at 9.17 AM after a technical glitch, which was noticed by one of the pilots.

“All 105 passengers and the cabin crew are safe,” an Air India Express spokesperson said. He said that the airline is attempting to arrange another flight for the passengers, and it’s expected to take off from here at 1 PM.