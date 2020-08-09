New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, a Muslim auto-rickshaw driver was allegedly thrashed after he refused to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Modi Zindabad’ in Sikar district of Rajasthan. The victim, Ghaffar Ahmed (52) alleged that the culprits pulled his beard and also asked him to go to Pakistan. He was left with a swollen eye and bruises on his face after the brutal assault. Also Read - Jodhpur Lockdown News: Shutdown in District From Today Till Monday | Check Timings Here

The victim has registered a complaint in this regard at the Sadar police station in Sikar. According to his complaint, the incident took place on Friday when he was returning from Sikar’s Kalyan Circle area to Jigri Chhoti village after dropping off passengers. He was stopped by two miscreants in a car who allegedly asked him for tobacco. Also Read - Rajasthan Judicial Service Rules Amended, 5% Reservation For 'More Backward Classes' as Against 1%

However when he offered them the tobacco, they declined to take and allegedly asked him to chant ‘Modi zindabad‘ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Ghaffar claimed that the men attacked him after he refused to comply with their command. Also Read - Rajasthan: 'Will Embrace Dissidents if ...', Says CM Gehlot; Asks PM Modi to Stop 'Tamasha' Amid Ongoing Crisis | 10 Points

“My vehicle was overtaken by another. Two people came out of it and started beating me. They slapped me and asked me to chant ‘Modi zindabad‘. They kicked and pulled my beard too,” news agency ANI quoted the victim as saying.

Meanwhile, police have arrested two people — Shambhu Dayal Jat (35) and Rajendra Jat (30) in connection with the case. They were caught within six hours of registering the case, said a police officer, adding that the accused were in inebriated state and had also demanded money from the accused.

“We arrested two people on Friday after the complaint was lodged. Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused misbehaved and thrashed the victim under the influence of alcohol”, said Pushpendra Singh, a senior police officer in Sikar.