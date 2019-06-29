New Delhi: A 16-year-old Muslim boy was allegedly beaten by unidentified men in Kanpur for wearing a traditional skull cap and refusing to chant “Jai Shri Ram”. The victim identified as Mohammad Taj, was returning home after offering Friday namaz when three or four unidentified motorcyclists stopped him.

Station House Officer (Barra) Satish Kumar Singh said that the attackers asked the teenager to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’, and kicked and punched him badly after he refused to do so. An FIR has been registered under the Indian Penal Code, including Section 153A (causing enmity between people of different religions), the officer said.

A medical examination of the victim has been done and efforts are on to identify the accused, Singh added.

The 16-year-old alleged that the men told him that wearing the skull cap was “not allowed” in the area. Speaking to PTI, the victim said,”They removed my cap, pinned me down and beat me black and blue while asking me to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.”

The teenager said he cried for help and begged a couple of shopkeepers to rescue him. Later, he added, some passersby rushed to help him, following which the attackers fled.

The incident comes days after a 24-year-old Muslim man named Tabrez Ansari died after he was brutally thrashed and made to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram‘ on suspicion of stealing a motorbike. The incident happened on June 18, at the border of Seraikela-Kharsawan and East Singhbhum districts of Jharkhand.