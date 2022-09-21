Chennai: In a rare gesture, a Chennai-based Muslim couple Subeena Banu and Abdul Ghani donated Rs 1 crore to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. The donation includes Rs 87 lakh worth of furniture and utensils for the newly constructed Padmavathi Rest House and a Demand Draft for Rs 15 lakh towards SV Anna Prasadam Trust. The couple presented the cheque to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which manages the affairs of the world’s richest temple.Also Read - Varanasi to Tirupati: India’s Top Spiritual-Travel Destinations For a Serene Getaway

TTD executive officer AV Dharma Reddy formally received the donation in the form of a cheque from the family and thanked them for their gesture. Later, TTD veda-pandits rendered Vedasirvachanam, while the officials handed over the temple's prasadams to Abdul Ghani and his family members.

A Chennai-based couple Subeena Banu & Abdul Ghani donated Rs 1 cr to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams The donation includes Rs 87 lakh worth of furniture & utensils for the newly constructed Padmavathi Rest House & a DD for Rs 15 lakh towards SV Anna Prasadam Trust (20.09) pic.twitter.com/jdZBfYyJAb — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2022

This is not the first time that Abdul Ghani has made a donation to the temple. In 2020, he made a donation of a multi-dimensional tractor-mounted sprayer to spray disinfectants on temple premises during the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier, he had donated an Rs.35 lakh refrigerator truck to the temple for transporting vegetables.

Meanwhile, about 67,276 devotees offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at the Tirumala temple on Monday.TTD received a hundi income of Rs 5.71 crore and the approximate waiting time for darshan at the hill temple was estimated to be around 12 hours by Tuesday morning.