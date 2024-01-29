Home

News

Muslim Girls Stage Protest Against BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya | Here’s Why

Muslim Girls Stage Protest Against BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya | Here’s Why

Muslim girl students from a government senior secondary school staged a protest outside the Subhash Chowk police station against BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya for questioning the girls wearing hijab during a school event.

Representative Image

Jaipur: A group of Muslim girl students from a government senior secondary school staged a protest outside the Subhash Chowk police station on Monday to voice against BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya for objecting to the girls for wearing hijab during a school event.

Trending Now

What led To the Staging of the Protest

MLA Balmukund Acharya, from the Hawa Nahal constituency, visited the school to attend the annual function where he asked how the girls can breathe while wearing a hijab.

You may like to read

As per the reports of PTI, the protesting girls said that,”The MLA had come to our school to attend the annual function. We welcomed him. We were told that hijab is not allowed. He asked how the girls can breathe while wearing hijabs. He should apologise.”

Several girls also jammed the road outside the police station and raised slogans against the BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya. They even insisted to file an FIR against his statement identifying it as derogatory.

Rafeek Khan, Congress MLA from the Adarsh Nagar constituency tried raising this issue in the Rajasthan Assembly but the speaker didn’t allow him and obliterated his statement from the assembly proceedings.

MLA Balmukund Acharya’s Response Over The Issue

MLA Acharya, in response to the protest staged against him siad that he had enquired about the dress code rules from the school principal.

“I have asked the school principal that when there is a programme on January 26 or an annual festival in a government school, is there a provision for two different dresses? The principal has said no and said that the students do not follow,” said MLA Balmukund Acharya.

He further said that during the programme the girls were either in hijab or in burqa. “There were two types of atmosphere visible there. So, I had asked the principal about the dress code.”

“Why are there two types of dress codes in schools? I did not go to Madrasas and ask them to change their dress. They have their rules,” he added.

Inputs From The Investigating Officer

The Assistant Commisioner Of Police Dr Hemant Jakhar informed that the students along with their families protested against the MLA’s statement outside the police station.

He added that the students and their parents demanded a public apology from the MLA.

He further stated that the matter is being investigated and efforts are being made to calm down the students and their familt members to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.