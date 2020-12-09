New Delhi: At a time when religion and caste-based divide are ever widening in the society, a Muslim man has made an appreciative attempt to show brotherhood and unity by donating a land worth over Rs 50 lakh for Lord Hanuman temple in Hosakote tehsil of Bengaluru Rural district. Also Read - Drug Bust: Bengaluru Cab Driver Caught Hiding Heroin & MDMA in a Teddy Bear, Arrested

The man, HMG Basha, has donated 1.5 'guntas' (1 Gunta is equal to 1,089 sq. ft.) of land for the construction of a Lord Hanuman temple after he saw people struggling while offering prayers as the existing temple is very small. The temple is situated right next to the national highway connecting Bengaluru to Chennai near Hoskote.

Speaking to ANI, Basha said, "I used to see many people struggle while offering prayers as the temple is small. So, I decided to donate a part of my plot of land. All my family members agreed to this. I hope it will help society."

Bhyre Gowda, the temple trustee said that the construction of the temple is underway.

“HMG Basha donated the land for construction of temple wholeheartedly. Construction of the temple is underway. We are very happy and it was his greatness that Basha called villages and donated so much land to build a temple.” Gowda said.

To appreciate the man’s noble act, a poster lauding Basha’s charity was also kept in displayed by villagers beside the main road.