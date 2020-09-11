In a chilling incident of Islamophobia, a 28-year-old Muslim man was assaulted and his right hand was allegedly chopped off by 2 Hindu men in Haryana’s Panipat town. Though the incident happened on August 24, it has surfaced only now after the man’s family members lodged an FIR on September 7. Also Read - Lying Through Its Teeth? China Claims Uyghurs 'Happiest Muslims in World'; Evidence Point to Genocide

The victim identified as Akhlaq, a barber by profession, had left his home in Nanauta, near Saharanpur city to find work in Panipat. After reaching there, he sat down to rest for a few minutes Kishanpura area when some youths asked for his name and whereabouts.

ये लड़का नानोता सहारनपुर का है पानीपत में काम ढूंढ़ने गया था।पानी मांगने पर इसपे हमला किया,आरा मशीन में इसका हाथ कटा गया, और अधमरा रेल्वे लाईन पर छोड़ दिया गया। वजह सिर्फ ये थी के इसका नाम इख़लाक़ सलमानी है।

आखिर और कितने अखलाक और पैहलु खान….? pic.twitter.com/s2jTNIyY70 — sufiyan khan (@sufiyankhan8660) September 9, 2020

As soon as they came to know of his identity, they badly beat him up and left him in an injured condition on the road. When Akhlaq gained his senses, he knocked on the nearest door to ask for water, but the men in the house dragged him inside and started beating him with wooden sticks. Ikhlaq later on realised that they were the same persons who had beaten him up in the park.

As they saw 786 tattooed on Akhlaq’s hand, they told him we won’t let this be written on his hand and cut off his right hand with a chainsaw.

He was then taken to the railway station and dumped on the tracks, to pass it off as an accident. Akhlaq got help from a man crossing by who helped him inform his family about the mishap.

However, negating all these reports, a top Panipat police officer on Thursday said the initial investigation indicates the 28-year-old had sodomised a child and might have injured himself while trying to escape, according to The Indian Express.

Panipat ACP Satish Kumar Vats also ruled out the communal angle circulating on social media.