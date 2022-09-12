Ranchi: In a matter that is feared to be snowballed into a major communal issue, a group of Muslim men walked into a state-run school in Jharkhand capital Ranchi, brandishing weapons and forcing girls to accept them as friends, reported India Today. The goons threatened to kidnap the girls if they did not give in to their demand. While some teachers and students stood up to them, they were also threatened and beaten up.Also Read - 'Accidents Happen, Where Do They Not Occur', Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren On Death Of Minor Girl In Dumka

According to the India Today report, the girls who are students of Class 9 said that tribal and other Hindu girls have been receiving such threats for a week now. The police have registered an FIR following a written complaint by the girls and the management of the school. A five-member special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the matter. However, no arrests have been made in the case so far.

"It is useless to try to give a communal color to the matter. The people here are intelligent. The police will not touch the innocent but the guilty will not be spared either," senior police officer Naushad Alam was quoted as saying by India Today TV.

BJP HITS OUT AT HEMANT SOREN GOVT

The BJP, which is in opposition in Jharkhand, attacked the Hemant Soren government over the issue, claiming that incidents of love jihad and hooliganism are continuing unabated in the state. “Some frustrated Muslim men are targeting Hindu daughters and the government is doing nothing to stop this,” the BJP said.

Cases of violence against tribal girls have been on a rise in the state in past few weeks, hogging media limelight. Recently, a girl was set on fire in Jharkhand’s Dumka allegedly by her stalker for refusing his advances. She later died of her injuries at a hospital. Days later, a tribal girl in Dumka was found hanging from a tree after she was allegedly raped.