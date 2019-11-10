New Delhi: Differing voices within the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board– one of the main litigants in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, came to fore as soon the Supreme Court on Saturday pronounced its verdict in the century-old Ayodhya dispute.

While Zafaryab Jilani, Sunni Waqf Board lawyer termed the verdict unjust and said that they will seek a review on it, Zafar Ahmad Farooqui, the chairman of the board asserted that they have no plan to challenge the judgement.

“If any lawyer or any other person says that the decision will be challenged by the Board, it should not be taken as correct. The board will not go in for any review of the apex court’s order or file any curative petition,” Farooqui said at a press conference in Lucknow.

Furthermore, he stated that it would not ‘look good’ if any of the Muslim litigants do not accept the verdict. “As of now, the verdict is being studied thoroughly after which the Board will issue a detailed statement”, he added.

Notably, Jilani, in his initial reactions had stated that the Ayodhya verdict has a lot of contradictions. “Giving all land to the other side is not justified. We respect the verdictt, but we have the right to disagree with the top court as it has changed its judgments in many cases. We will seek a review on it”, the Waqf Board lawyer had said yesterday.

Later, Jilani, however, clarified that the press conference was organised by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and he had reacted as its secretary and not as the counsel for the Sunni Waqf Board.

Calling the verdict ‘neither equity nor justice’ the AIMPLB has expressed ‘grave dissatisfaction’ over the SC’s judgement to give entire disputed site to Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas. “You cannot exchange land for a mosque”, the Muslim Law Board had said.

Another AIMPLB member Kamal Farooqui said that the dispute was never about land. “They can take 100 acres from us if they want”, he added.