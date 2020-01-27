New Delhi: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Monday filed an Intervention Application (IA) in the Supreme Court against the PIL that questions the validity of the practice of nikah halala and polygamy in Islam.

“All India Muslim Personal Law Board today filed an Intervention Application (IA) opposing the PIL seeking ‘ban on polygamy, nikah halala, nikah mutah, nikah misyar and Sharia Court,” news agency ANI reported.

The Muslim board, in its plea, said that persons of another faith should not question the religious practices of another faith, that too when these issues have already been decided in earlier judgments.

Speaking of the Uniform Civil code, the Muslim Board in the plea cited Article 44 of the Constitution, stating that the “it was only a directive principle of state policy and is not enforceable”.

In the petition filed to challenge the practice of nikah halala and polygamy among Muslims, advocate and BJP member Ashwini Upadhyay has maintained that such practices women’s right to live with dignity and their privacy.

Notably, the Muslim Board has held that the Supreme Court had already dealt with the issue in 1997.