Muslim population in India to become world’s second largest by 2070 after Pakistan, Hindu share expected to decline: Study

The population of Hindus is expected to decline in India by 2070, while Muslims will emerge as the world’s second largest.

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Muslim population in India to become world’s second largest by 2070 after Pakistan, Hindu share expected to decline: Study | image; AI

Muslim Population: India will witness major changes in the next 50 years, including its population. The country will remain Hindu-majority, but it will also be home to the world’s second-largest Muslim population after Pakistan by 2070, revealed a fresh study by the Pew Research Centre. According to the study, Muslims are predicted to overtake Christians and will become the largest religious group by 2035. By 2070, Hindus will make up 76 percent of India’s population, in 2020, it was 79 percent. On the other hand, Muslim population is projected to increase from 15-20 percent. Pew cited age and fertility as major reasons behind the drastic change. The report stated that Muslims are younger than Hindus and have more children. Hence, the Muslim population is projected to grow faster, even after the overall fertility rate declines.

What Pew study predict for India?

As per the study, which was released on Wednesday, it projects how the religious composition is going to change in the world in the coming decades. Pew studied fluctuations and changes in seven religious groups across 201 countries and prepared a report. These religious groups account for 99.98 percent of the world’s population.

PEW’s research on India’s Hindu population

The study projected the Hindu population will increase from 111 crore in 2020 to 129 crore by 2070. It is a projected rise of around 17.6 crore.

Notably, the country’s Hindu population will witness a surge in overall numbers, however, its share of the total population is expected to decline. The decline is significant. In 2024, a report published by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) also revealed similar data.

What study said on Muslim population?

The study has predicted the Muslim population to increase from 21.3 crore in 2020 to 33.4 crore by 2070. If it happens, India will in the second place among nations with the largest Muslim population.

The Pew study states that India is expected to account for 9.2% of the global Muslim population by 2070.

In 2020, Indonesia had the world’s largest Muslim population, the second was Pakistan, followed by India. However, by 2070, Pakistan is projected to overtake Indonesia. Nigeria will become the third country, followed by India.

Experts expressed that the rise in the Muslim population in India is not surprising, as several studies have already hinted at it in recent years.