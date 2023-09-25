By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
SC Slams UP Govt Over Slapping Of Muslim Student In Classroom, Directs Probe Under Senior IPS Officer
Supreme Court has slammed the Uttar Pradesh Government over their reaction on the incident of a UP school where a school teacher asked his students to slap Muslim classmates. The matter has been adjourned till October 30 and the govt is directed to file a compliance report on the same..
New Delhi: An incident from Uttar Pradesh was brought to light where a school teacher in a school in Muzzafarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, had asked the students of the class to slap their classmate because he was a Muslim. The Supreme Court of India has now expressed serious concern over the issue and has slammed the Uttar Pradesh Government for not dealing with the matter in the way it should have been dealt with. The apex court has said that if the allegations are true and the incident actually took place, the state government’s conscience should be shaken.
Supreme Court Slams UP Government
Supreme Court says there cannot be any quality education if a student is sought to be penalised only on the grounds that he belongs to a particular community. The court has also slammed the Uttar Pradesh government saying that the manner in which the incident has happened should shake the conscience of the State. The case has been adjourned till October 30, 2023 .
SC Orders Investigation Under Senior IPS Officer
Supreme Court directs that investigation into the incident where a school student was slapped by classmates on instructions of a teacher in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, should be supervised by a senior IPS officer nominated by the State. Senior officer to file a report before the Supreme Court. Along with this, the apex court directs the State to ensure proper counselling is provided to the victim by a professional counsellor and also to the students who were dictated to take part in the incident. Court says the State cannot expect the child to continue in the same school.
What Was The Incident?
