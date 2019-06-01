New Delhi: ‘Muslims are shareholders and not tenants in India’, said All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Addressing ‘Jalsa Youmul Quran’ at the historic Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad, Owaisi, said that winning over 300 seats in Country did not mean Prime Minister can do whatever he wants.

“Agar koi ye samajh raha hai ki Hindustan ke Wazir-e-Azam 300 seat jeet ke, Hindustan pe manmani karenge, nahi ho sakega. Wazir-e-Azam se hum kehna chahte hain, Constitution ka hawala dekar, Asaduddin Owaisi aapse ladega, mazluumon ke insaaf ke liye ladega ( I want to tell the Prime Minister that Owaisi will fight for the due share and rights of Muslims, and other oppressed people),” said the AIMIM chief. He added that Muslims are equal citizens of this country and can’t be denied the rights guaranteed to them by the Constitution.

In his address to the gathering, he further asserted that India’s laws and Constitution guarantee freedom of religion to every citizen. “When India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi can go to a temple, you can also proudly visit a mosque,” Owaisi said.

He also lambasted those who were involved in the deadly Easter bombings in Sri Lanka’s Colombo, which killed over 250 people. “Carrying out bomb blasts at somebody else’s place of worship and killing hundreds, including 40 innocent children… what Islam are you talking about? Such people follow the teachings of the Devil and not Islam,” Owaisi, who was re-elected from Hyderabad for the fourth consecutive term stated.