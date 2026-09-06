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  • Muslims BANNED from Garba? Maharashtra VHP seeks to bar Muslim entry at Dandiya events, says Tilak must

Muslims BANNED from Garba? Maharashtra VHP seeks to bar Muslim entry at Dandiya events, says Tilak must

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has banned Muslims from participating in garba and dandiya events in Maharashtra.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: September 6, 2026, 1:07 PM IST
muslim ban garba navratri
Muslims BANNED from Garba? Maharashtra VHP seeks to bar Muslim entry at Dandiya events, says Tilak must | Image: X

Muslims BANNED From Garba? Ahead of the Navratri festival, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has announced a ban on Muslims attending festive events such as garba and dandiya events in Maharashtra. The outfit also instructed organisers of such events to ‘verify and identify’ the Hindu identity of participants. The warning has come a month before the Navratri festival, which is scheduled to start on October 11.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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