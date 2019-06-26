New Delhi: In a bitter battle breaking out in West Bengal between TMC and BJP, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers have now taken to roads in Howrah around Hanuman temples to recite Hanuman Chalisa– like when Muslims occupy public spaces while offering Friday prayers, they say.

(The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha is the youth wing of BJP).

In a video posted by news agency ANI, scores of Yuva Morcha workers can be blocking roads and chanting the Hanuman chalisa near a temple while policemen around them look on.

#WATCH WB: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha recite Hanuman Chalisa near Bally Khal in Howrah. OP Singh, BJYM Pres, Howrah says, “GT Road is blocked to offer Friday namaz. Patients die,people can’t reach office on time.Recitation continues till Friday Namaz like that is offered (25.6) pic.twitter.com/BscHgYJt2C — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019

Speaking to the media, BJYM Howrah District President OP Singh reasoned, “In Mamata Banerjee’s rule we’ve seen Grand Trunk Road & other main roads are blocked on Fridays for namaz. Patients die, people can’t go to the office on time. As long as it continues, we’ll recite Hanuman Chalisa on Tuesdays on all main roads near Hanuman temples.”

This incident comes a day after one madrasa teacher from West Bengal complained that he was allegedly beaten up and pushed off from moving train in Kolkata by a group of men after refusing to chant “Jai Shri Ram”.

Hafeez Mohammed Sahrukh Haldar, a 26-year-old madrasa teacher from West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, said he was attacked while travelling from the district’s Canning to Hoogly via train last Thursday.

Meanwhile, attacking the BJP-led NDA government, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday tweeted, “Today is the anniversary of the #Emergency declared in 1975. For the last five years, the country went through a ‘Super Emergency’. We must learn our lessons from history and fight to safeguard the democratic institutions in the country.”

Both BJP and the Mamata-led TMC are engaged in a high-pitched power tussle in West Bengal, following the former’s stupendous performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from the state.