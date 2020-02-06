New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sparked another controversy for his divisive remark. The Chief Minister, in an exclusive interview to foreign publication BBC, said that all those Muslims who stayed back after Partition did the country no favours.

He went on to tell BBC Hindi’s Nitin Srivastava, “They should have opposed partition, which led to the formation of Pakistan.”

His remarks come at a time when a number of people are protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

This is not the first time that the UP CM has made controversial remarks. A few days ago, Adityanath accused his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal of not giving protection to the people of Delhi and said the latter had become ‘toy’ in the hands of anti-social and anti-India elements.

Prior to that, Yogi Adityanath had painted the incidents of arson and peaceful protests in the same stroke, saying that those who were setting everything on fire are now scared and they are pushing the women and their children forward to create unrest.

“Those who were setting fire everywhere till yesterday on the call of SIMI and PFI have now come to realise that their illegal properties will be seized. So they cowered and now they’ve pushed forward their women and children and are trying to create unrest,” the CM had said in Agra.