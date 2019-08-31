Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has triggered a row after he made controversial comments on the Babri mosque razing and the 1984 Operation Blue Star.

Badal, a former Deputy Chief Minister of the state, made these comments on Friday while addressing a gathering of Sikh religious organisations after offering prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Speaking to his audience, Badal, referring to the controversial Operation Bluestar ordered by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, said, “The Congress party attacked Darbar Sahib with tanks and our people still vote for them.” Giving ‘example’ of Muslims, he then said, “On the other hand, you see the case of Babri Masjid. It is said that the BJP did it. I don’t want to say it, but has any Muslim ever voted for the party?”

Reportedly, the Ferozpur MP was apparently trying to call on the Sikhs to be ‘united’.

As an example of Sikh unity, he quoted an incident in Delhi in which a Sikh auto driver and his son were beaten up by Delhi Police personnel, in June. The incident had triggered massive protests by the community in the national capital. He said, “I am just quoting a very minor incident where a Sikh driver was assaulted and the accused had to lose his job only because we are united. Followers of many religions are being assaulted every day and nobody even cares about them.”

The SAD, an ally of the BJP and a member of the saffron party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), lost the 2017 elections with Captain Amarinder Singh of the Congress succeeding Parkash Singh Badal as the Chief Minister.