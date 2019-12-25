Ahmedabad: Defending the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday said that while Muslims can choose any one of the 150 Islamic countries in the world, India is the only country for Hindus.

Addressing a rally in Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Ashram, the chief minister slammed the Congress for opposing the new law and accused the party of not honouring the wishes of Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh on the issue.

“There were 22 per cent Hindus in Pakistan at the time of Partition (in 1947). Now, due to persecution, rapes and constant torture, their population has reduced to just 3 per cent. That is why Hindus want to come back to India. We are doing what the Congress was supposed to do to help these distressed Hindus. And when we are doing it now, you are opposing it,” said Rupani.

Rupani further said the Hindu population has shrunken to just 2 per cent in Bangladesh.

“Out of 2 lakh Hindu and Sikh residents in Afghanistan some decades back, their number is just 500 today. Muslims can go to any of the 150 countries, but there is only one country for the Hindus, and that is India. So what is the problem if they want to come back?” asked Rupani.

The CM took a dig at Congress and opposition parties yet again, and accused them of ‘inciting’ Muslims to fulfil their own political agenda and destabilise the government.

Amid nationwide protests against the CAA, several BJP leaders have been holding rallies to counter the narrative against the act. On December 23, Bharatiya Janata Party working president JP Nadda carried out a mega roadshow in Kolkata in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act.