New Delhi: Starting yet another controversy, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Ballia, Surendra Singh, had claimed that the fact that Muslims have many wives and children in large numbers has nothing to do with tradition but it is an “animal tendency.”

In a video released by news agency ANI, Singh can be heard saying, “In the Muslim religion, you know that people keep 50 wives and give birth to 1,050 children. This is not a tradition but an animalistic tendency. In society, giving birth to only two or four children is normal.”

This is not the first time the BJP MLA is getting into a potential controversy, he had earlier termed doctors as “demons” and journalists as “brokers” on the occasion of Doctors’ Day.

Moreover, in March, Singh had commented on Rahul Gandhi after the former Big Boss contestant Sapna had joined the Congress party. He had said, “Aise aapke pitaji ne Sonia ji ko apna bana liya tha, aap bhi Sapna ko apna banaye. Sabse acchi baat hai saas aur bahu ek hi peshe aur culture se rahengi. (Now I want to congratulate Rahul Ji for embracing Sapna. The way your father (Rajiv Gandhi) embraced your mother (despite her profession), you have also embraced Sapna.)”

Prior to that, he had also compared West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee with a Lankini, a female demon from Ramayana.

