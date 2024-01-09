Muslims Should Carve Urdustan From India, Shutdown Ayodhya Airport: Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

His threats come as the preparations for the Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya are in full swing. (File)

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun SFJ: Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the Khalistani leader and founder chief of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) on Monday released a video calling to shut down airports from Amritsar to Ayodhya during the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha or Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony which is to take place on 22 January in Ayodhya.

Pannun, one of the main leaders of the Khalistan movement, also exhorted Indian Muslims to oppose the consecration ceremony and urged the Indian Muslim community to carve out “Urdustan” from India.

Pannun said in the video that the temple is built on Babri Masjid and called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “global enemy of Muslims”, according to intelligence sources.

“Muslims, now the time has come for you to create Urdustan in India. 22 January is Modi’s Operation Bluestar against Muslims,” said Pannun who was declared a designated terrorist in 2020 by India under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

“From Amritsar to Ayodhya, shut down airports. Now is the time, Muslims, you carve out a country Urduistan from India,” Pannun said in a fresh video message released on Monday.

The Indian authorities seized his assets and properties in Amritsar and Chandigarh in September and also charged him and his organisation under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the UAPA on 20 November.

Pannun threatened that the consecration ceremony will have a global consequence as he egged on Muslims, “every Muslim must protest”. His threats come as the preparations for the Ram Mandir’s Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya are in full swing. About 7 thousand guests have been invited to attend the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple, which includes 3 thousand VVIPs. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former President Sonia Gandhi have also been invited to this function. Apart from this, CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury has also been invited. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the consecration ceremony.

The Ayodhya airport, which has been named Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, has already received more than 40 requests for landing chartered flights for the mega-religious event.

(With agency inputs)

