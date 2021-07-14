Dehradun: At least three people tested positive for Covid-19 in Uttarakhand’s Mussoorie that saw a massive tourist influx in the past two weekends. The Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Uttarakhand government already sent back more than 8,000 tourist vehicles who were crowding hill stations like Mussoorie and Nainital, as it reimposed restrictions against coronavirus. The development comes just twenty days after the state relaxed COVID-19 lockdown and decided to resume tourism.Also Read - After IMA Appeal, Uttarakhand Govt Cancels Kanwar Yatra Due to COVID 3rd Wave Threat

As per Mussoorie Cantonment Board Nodal Officer Dr Pradeep Rana, the infected patients, as well as their family members have been quarantined. Contact tracing of the infected patients is underway.

The official said that 17 more people, who have recently come in contact with COVID-19 infected persons, have also undergone RT-PCR tests and their results are due in a day or two.

As soon as coronavirus cases in the country reduced after the second wave of pandemic, people packed their bags and headed in large numbers to hill stations like those in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, ignoring all warnings of a third wave.

Viral pictures and videos showed tourists crowding the popular Mall Road in Shimla, Kempty Falls in Mussoorie, flouting covid protocols and roaming without masks. Massive traffic jams were seen on the hill roads of these destinations.

Taking stock of the situation, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Nilesh Anand Bharane said that check-posts have been set up at the state border.

The ongoing covid curfew in Uttarakhand has been extended till 6 AM on July 20. The state government has imposed a cap of 50 persons for weddings and funerals. Negative RT-PCR tests are mandatory to enter the state and to book hotels.