New Delhi: Delhi government officer Gopal Krishna Madhav was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday in an alleged bribery case. Taking to Twitter, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, today said that the officer should be punished severely. Notably, the officer was also posted in Sisodia’s office as Officer on Special Duty (OSD).

“I have come to know that the CBI has arrested a GST inspector taking bribe. This officer was also posted in my office as OSD. The CBI should immediately punish him severely. I have got many such corrupt officials caught in the last 5 years,” Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

Madhav was arrested by the probe agency in a late-night operation yesterday for allegedly taking a bribe of over Rs 2 lakh in a matter related to the Goods and Services Tax (GST), officials told news agency PTI.

Madhav was posted in Sisodia’s office in 2015, according to CBI officials.

Notably, the arrest comes at a time when Delhi will go polls on February 8. AAP is hoping to retain power in the national capital.