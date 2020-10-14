New Delhi: Two days after the seventh round of Corps Commander level meeting between India and China to resolve border tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Chinese President Xi Jinping has told his soldiers, “We must put all our minds and energy on preparing for war.” Also Read - 'Ladakh Union Territory, Arunachal Pradesh Illegally Set up by India,' Claims China Amid Border Standoff

According to reports, Xi made these remarks while visiting a Marine Corps base in the Guangdong province, where he made his speech. Also Read - Amid India-China Border Talks, Rajnath Singh Inaugurates 44 Key Bridges in Ladakh, 6 Other States

It was, however, not clear whether the rally was aimed at India or the US, two countries China is engaged in a tense standoff with. Also Read - 7th Corps Commander Level Talks: India to Press For Early Disengagement by China From All Friction Points in Ladakh Today

The Chinese president emphasised that it is necessary to uphold the party’s absolute leadership over the military, strengthen the party’s innovative theoretical arms, and pay close attention to comprehensively and strictly govern the party and the military.

“Ensure that the troops are absolutely loyal, absolutely pure, and absolutely reliable,” Xi told the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops.

“It is necessary to carry forward the fine traditions, carry on the red gene, build the unique military culture of the Marine Corps, cultivate a fighting spirit that is not afraid of hardship and death, and bring the troops to life,” he added.

Insisting combat training for a war-like situation, Xi noted that the Marine Corps performs diverse tasks and requires multiple capabilities.

“It is necessary to persist in leading training by combat, strengthen task traction, strengthen targeted and confrontational training, and beat and exercise the troops hard and severely,” he said.

He added that it is necessary to promote innovations in combat theory, training models, and task organisation to improve training levels and actual combat capabilities.

Xi said it is necessary to strengthen the integration of subordinate combat forces, combat units, and combat elements, strengthen coordination with other services, straighten out related command and support relationships, and deeply integrate into the joint combat system.

