New Delhi: At least 60 protestors and manhandled activists have been arrested in Muzaffarabad city in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Sunday for protesting against hydropower projects on Neelum Jhelum rivers.

The protestors were demanding Islamabad to halt the construction of the hydropower projects that were being held at the Neelum Jhelum rivers. It has been more than two months since the protests began to save the River Neelum.

Muzaffarabad, PoK: Police has arrested at least 60 protesters & manhandled activists who have been protesting in Muzaffarabad city of Pakistan occupied Kashmir, demanding Islamabad to stop building hydro power projects on Neelum Jhelum rivers. pic.twitter.com/rvlkRzjURb — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2019

Day by day the number of people resisting the construction of the plant has been increasing as protestors were not ready to back down.

Following the Pulwama attack, India had decided to divert the flow of its share of water to Pakistan as a part of the Indus Water Treaty.