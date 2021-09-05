Muzaffarnagar: A massive show of strength was observed in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar as more than 300 farmer unions from across 15 states of the country including Punjab, Haryana, and Maharashtra turned up to protest against the three contagious farm laws. Sunday’s Kisan Mahapanchayat was organised by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) at the Government Inter College campus.Also Read - Muzaffarnagar Kisan Mahapanchayat: Farmer Unions Call For Bharat Bandh on September 27

Vowing to not leave the site, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU Arajnaitik) leader Rakesh Tiktait said, "We take a pledge that we will not leave the protest site even if our graveyard is made there. We will lay down our lives if needed, but will not leave the protest site until we emerge victoriously."

Here are the top developments today:

The farmer unions unanimously gave a call for complete Bharat Bandh on September 27 in protest against the three contentious farm laws. “They (the Centre) said only a handful of farmers are protesting. Let them see what a handful this is today. Let us raise our voices so it reaches the ears of those sitting in Parliament,” the speakers said.

While the BJP claimed the Kisan Mahapanchayat to be an “election meeting”, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said that the Mahapanchayat will also prove that the agitation has the support of ‘all castes, religions, states, classes, small traders and all sections of the society’.

Lashing out at the Centre over its National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson said “India for sale” boards have been put up.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders “rioters” and said the party should be given a drubbing in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. He also targeted the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over sugarcane prices.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Sunday described the protesting farmers as “our own flesh and blood” and suggested that the government should re-engage with them in reaching common ground.

One of the participants blew a ‘ransingha’ (trumpet), the photograph of which was posted by the Kisan Ekta Morcha on Twitter. Meanwhile, the Muzaffarnagar administration denied Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary’s request to sprinkle flowers from a helicopter on the venue and participants of the mahapanchayat.