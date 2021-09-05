New Delhi: Scores of farmers protesting against the Centre’s farm laws reached the Government Inter College (GIC) ground in Muzaffarnagar from across the country including Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra and the southern states to take part in the ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ on Sunday, where they vowed to not leave the protest site (at Delhi borders) even if their graveyard is made there.

“We take a pledge that we’ll not leave the protest site even if our graveyard is made there. We will lay down our lives if needed, but will not leave the protest site until we emerge victoriously”, said BKU (Arajnaitik) leader Rakesh Tikait at Kisan Mahapanchayat.

He reiterated that the farmers’ agitation will continue until the Govt fulfil our demands. “The struggle for Independence continued for 90 years so I have no idea for how long this agitation will run”, Tikait stated, adding that they will hold talks with the Centre when they will invite them.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Pilibhit, Varun Gandhi has come out in support of protesting farmers and said that the Centre should understand the pain of farmers. Targetting the Central government despite being a BJP MP, Gandhi has defended Kisan MahaPanchayat and suggested the central government to re-enter into negotiations with farmers.

Lakhs of farmers have gathered in protest today, in Muzaffarnagar. They are our own flesh and blood. We need to start re-engaging with them in a respectful manner: understand their pain, their point of view and work with them in reaching common ground. pic.twitter.com/ZIgg1CGZLn — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) September 5, 2021

It’s been nine months since the farmers are protesting against three farm laws by the Central government.The farmers have been demanding the repeal of the laws which they are afraid will do away with the MSP system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.

Uttar Pradesh Police has beefed up security in Muzaffarnagar to ensure law and order during Kisan Mahapanchayat which is termed as the ‘biggest ever congregation of farmers’ in the last nine months as the SKM stated.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.