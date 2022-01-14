New Delhi: Four accused in the Muzaffarnagar riots case were acquitted by a local court due to lack of evidence. This is not the first time that a court has released those accused of violence in the 2013 riots case in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Rains: 7 Killed, Underpasses Closed, Power Lines Snapped in Some Parts | Top Developments

In October last year, a local court had let off 20 men due to lack of evidence in the Muzaffarnagar riots case. They were accused of murdering a man and setting his house on fire after robbing it. In December, five men were exonerated for similar reasons. Also Read - Kisan Mahapanchayat Ends on High Note, Farmers Call For Bharat Bandh on September 27 | Top Developments

On September 28, 2013, the victims, Naeem and his two brothers, Nadeem and Shaukat, residents of Phugana village, had filed a case at Phugana police station alleging that the accused “Yogendra, Nitin Guddu and Vishal, along with dozens of other people” had attacked their house on September 8. Also Read - Muzaffarnagar Kisan Mahapanchayat: Farmer Unions Call For Bharat Bandh on September 27

Naeem stated in his complaint that the attackers were equipped with firearms and sharp-edged weapons, and that they assaulted him and his family. He also said that they “ransacked our house and looted more than Rs 3 lakh, which they set on fire”.

(With inputs from IANS)