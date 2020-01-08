New Delhi: In a development to Muzaffarpur shelter home case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that investigation in all 17 shelter homes cases in Bihar has been completed and that no girl was killed inside the home.

The investigative agency added that no girl was killed in Muzaffarpur shelter home, and skeletons found were not of inmate minors.

“The CBI looked into the charges and found everyone alive. Nobody has been killed,” Attorney General KK Venugopal, representing the CBI, said before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, News18 reported.

According to a report, the court has so far not passed any order at the probe.

Muzaffarpur shelter home case:

Over 30 girls were allegedly raped at the shelter home run by Brajesh Thakur, the chief of a state-funded NGO. The alleged sexual exploitation of the girls was first highlighted in an audit report submitted by TISS to the state’s social welfare department.

An FIR was lodged against 11 people, including Thakur, on May 31, 2018. The state government had on July 26, 2018, handed over the case to the CBI.

On February 7, 2019, the Supreme Court ordered authorities to transfer the case from Bihar to a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Saket District Court complex in Delhi, which would conclude the trial within six months by holding a preferably day-to-day hearing.