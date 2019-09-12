New Delhi: In a major development to the Muzaffarpur shelter home case in Bihar, where allegations of rampant sexual assault surfaced last year, the Supreme Court will pass orders on Thursday on the issue of reuniting the girls with their families.

A top court bench of justices NV Ramana and Ajay Rastogi said it would pass the order on the issue of the reunion on Thursday.

Several girls were sexually assaulted at an NGO-run shelter home in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, and the issue came to limelight following a report by Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) which had conducted a social audit there.

The statement from the top court came after ‘Koshish’, a field action project of TISS, filed a status report before it in a sealed cover and said eight girls are fit to be handed over to their families.

The counsel appearing for TISS told the bench that ‘Koshish’ has contacted the family members of five girls and the home visit is due.

The apex court had in July this year allowed ‘Koshish’ to interact with these children and their respective families to find out the acceptability of these children to their families and the repercussions thereupon.

The court is dealing with an application filed by Bihar government seeking permission to complete the process of rehabilitation and restoration of 44 girls of Muzaffarpur shelter home, who are presently residing in different shelter homes in the state, with their families.