New Delhi: In another development in Muzaffarpur shelter home case, the Supreme Court on Monday gave the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) three months time to complete the probe.

The investigative agency had approached the court seeking six months time to complete the probe.

The apex court directed the CBI to submit its report before it within three months in the case.

The apex court had set the date of next hearing on May 6 when it had asked the CBI to complete the probe into the murder case of 11 girls staying at the shelter home in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur.

Reportedly, a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta had said that the matter would be heard by a vacation bench on June 3 keeping in view the urgency of the case.

According to news agency PTI, the Attorney General K K Venugopal who appeared for the CBI told the court that 11 girls are alleged to have been murdered in the Muzaffarpur shelter home and the agency also recovered a bundle of bones from a burial ground.

Venugopal had reportedly also said that the CBI would not be able to conclude its investigations till June 3.

Several girls were sexually and physically assaulted at an NGO-run shelter home in Muzaffarpur and the issue had come to light following a report by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

A vacation bench comprising Justices Indu Malhotra and M R Shah directed the CBI to also investigate allegations of unnatural sexual assault under section 377 of the Indian Penal Code and probe video recordings of the assault on girls at the shelter home.

The bench asked the probe agency to also investigate the role of outsiders who were involved and facilitated sexual assaults of inmates after administering them intoxicants.