Thirty-one tourists from Switzerland and Germany will embark today on a 51-hour-long journey.

Published: January 13, 2023 10:53 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Anurag Kumar

The luxury cruise from Varanasi will cover a distance of more than 3,200 km across 27 river systems in five states in India and Bangladesh.
MV Ganga Vilas Launch LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will flag off the MV Ganga Vilas cruise from Varanasi. The cruise will cost around Rs 20 lakh and will cover 3200 km in 51 days. MV Ganga Vilas is the first cruise vessel to be made in India. Thirty-one tourists from Switzerland and Germany will embark today on a 51-hour-long journey.

All About MV Ganga Vilas Cruise

  1. The MV Ganga Vilas cruise has three decks and 18 suites on board, with a capacity of 36 tourists and all the amenities.
  2. The cruise has a gym, spa centre, and library, among other things.
  3. The cruise will pass through 27 river systems.
  4. This will improve connectivity with Bangladesh.
  5. The Ganga Vilas project under the public–private partnership (PPP) model will also invite more competition and add to the growth of the tourism sector.

Live Updates

  • 10:57 AM IST

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath: In the last three days, tourists of the river cruise MV Ganga Vilas visited Varanasi and nearby places and experienced the culture. PM will inaugurate 5 new jetties in the state today. Kashi is moving ahead with a new identity today.

  • 10:56 AM IST

    Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav: River cruise MV Ganga Vilas will visit Buxar, Chapra, Patna, Munger, Sultanganj and Kahalgaon in the state. The tourists will be accorded a traditional welcome at each port and taken to visit historical places.

  • 10:56 AM IST

    PM Modi To Inaugurate MV Ganga Vilas River Cruise Shortly

