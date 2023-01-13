Home

News

India

MV Ganga Vilas Launch in Varanasi: ‘A Landmark Moment’, Says PM Modi As He Flags Off World’s Longest River Cruise

live

MV Ganga Vilas Launch in Varanasi: ‘A Landmark Moment’, Says PM Modi As He Flags Off World’s Longest River Cruise

MV Ganga Vilas Launch: Thirty-one tourists from Switzerland and Germany will embark today on a 51-day-long journey.

The luxury cruise from Varanasi will cover a distance of more than 3,200 km across 27 river systems in five states in India and Bangladesh.

MV Ganga Vilas Launch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off the MV Ganga Vilas cruise from Varanasi. Prime Minister also inaugurated the Tent City at Varanasi and laid the foundation stones for several other inland waterways projects worth more than Rs 1,000 crore. Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present at Varanasi on the occasion.

The cruise will cost around Rs 20 lakh and will cover 3200 km in 51 days. MV Ganga Vilas is the first cruise vessel to be made in India. Thirty-one tourists from Switzerland and Germany will embark today on a 51-day-long journey.

All About MV Ganga Vilas Cruise

The MV Ganga Vilas cruise has three decks and 18 suites on board, with a capacity of 36 tourists and all the amenities. The cruise has a gym, spa centre, and library, among other things. The cruise will pass through 27 river systems. This will improve connectivity with Bangladesh. The Ganga Vilas project under the public–private partnership (PPP) model will also invite more competition and add to the growth of the tourism sector.

Load More