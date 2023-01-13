Top Recommended Stories
MV Ganga Vilas Launch in Varanasi: ‘A Landmark Moment’, Says PM Modi As He Flags Off World’s Longest River Cruise
MV Ganga Vilas Launch: Thirty-one tourists from Switzerland and Germany will embark today on a 51-day-long journey.
MV Ganga Vilas Launch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off the MV Ganga Vilas cruise from Varanasi. Prime Minister also inaugurated the Tent City at Varanasi and laid the foundation stones for several other inland waterways projects worth more than Rs 1,000 crore. Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present at Varanasi on the occasion.
The cruise will cost around Rs 20 lakh and will cover 3200 km in 51 days. MV Ganga Vilas is the first cruise vessel to be made in India.
All About MV Ganga Vilas Cruise
- The MV Ganga Vilas cruise has three decks and 18 suites on board, with a capacity of 36 tourists and all the amenities.
- The cruise has a gym, spa centre, and library, among other things.
- The cruise will pass through 27 river systems.
- This will improve connectivity with Bangladesh.
- The Ganga Vilas project under the public–private partnership (PPP) model will also invite more competition and add to the growth of the tourism sector.
