MV Ganga Vilas Launch in Varanasi: ‘A Landmark Moment’, Says PM Modi As He Flags Off World’s Longest River Cruise

MV Ganga Vilas Launch: Thirty-one tourists from Switzerland and Germany will embark today on a 51-day-long journey.

Updated: January 13, 2023 12:33 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Anurag Kumar

The luxury cruise from Varanasi will cover a distance of more than 3,200 km across 27 river systems in five states in India and Bangladesh.
MV Ganga Vilas Launch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off the MV Ganga Vilas cruise from Varanasi. Prime Minister also inaugurated the Tent City at Varanasi and laid the foundation stones for several other inland waterways projects worth more than Rs 1,000 crore. Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present at Varanasi on the occasion.

The cruise will cost around Rs 20 lakh and will cover 3200 km in 51 days. MV Ganga Vilas is the first cruise vessel to be made in India. Thirty-one tourists from Switzerland and Germany will embark today on a 51-day-long journey.

All About MV Ganga Vilas Cruise

  1. The MV Ganga Vilas cruise has three decks and 18 suites on board, with a capacity of 36 tourists and all the amenities.
  2. The cruise has a gym, spa centre, and library, among other things.
  3. The cruise will pass through 27 river systems.
  4. This will improve connectivity with Bangladesh.
  5. The Ganga Vilas project under the public–private partnership (PPP) model will also invite more competition and add to the growth of the tourism sector.

Live Updates

  • 12:25 PM IST

    Live updates to this blog have ended.

  • 11:51 AM IST

    MV Ganga Vilas Launch LIVE: Foreign Tourist on Ganga Vilas Amenities

  • 11:35 AM IST

    MV Ganga Vilas Launch LIVE: River cruise sails from Varanasi

  • 11:29 AM IST

    MV Ganga Vilas Launch LIVE: PM Modi Flags off Ganga Vilas Cruise

  • 11:28 AM IST

    MV Ganga Vilas Launch LIVE: India is witnessing unprecedented growth in infrastructure during this decade. The cargo movement by waterways has increased three-fold in the past 8 years, says PM Modi

  • 11:18 AM IST

    MV Ganga Vilas Launch LIVE: Today, foundation stones have been laid for several other inland waterways projects worth more than Rs 1000 crores. This will expand trade and tourism and employment opportunities in eastern India, says PM Modi

  • 11:17 AM IST

    MV Ganga Vilas Launch LIVE: PM Modi’s Virtual Address

  • 11:14 AM IST

    MV Ganga Vilas Launch LIVE: The cruise service will boost tourism, and create new job opportunities, says PM Modi in his virtual address.

  • 11:10 AM IST

  • 11:09 AM IST

    MV Ganga Vilas Launch LIVE: Mother Ganga has nurtured Indians no matter what the conditions of India, says PM Modi

