‘My brother Ajit Pawar is no more, so now merger…’: Supriya Sule puts a full stop to NCP merger rumours

Supriya Sule has put an end to speculation about a merger between the two factions of the NCP. She said that discussions about a merger had taken place during Ajit Pawar's tenure, and a date had even been set, but the issue was shelved after his death.

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'My brother Ajit Pawar is no more, so now merger...': Supriya Sule puts a full stop to NCP merger rumours (File)

For the past several days, discussions have been swirling in Maharashtra politics about the reunification of the two factions of the NCP. Meetings and statements between leaders have sparked speculation about a possible merger. Now, NCP (Sharad Pawar) MP Supriya Sule has put an end to these discussions during a press conference in Mumbai. She clearly stated that discussions about a merger between the two factions were ongoing during Ajit Pawar’s tenure, and even a date had been set. However, after her brother’s death, she put an end to the matter.

During this, Supriya Sule folded her hands and declared that she no longer wished to discuss the merger issue. She said, “My brother is no more, so why talk about merger?” She added that with Ajit Pawar’s departure, the topic was over for her. She also made it clear that she would not respond to further questions about the matter.

Date was fixed during the tenure of Ajit Pawar

Supriya Sule acknowledged that discussions had taken place with Ajit Pawar about reuniting the two factions. This was not a new discussion. Talks had progressed in this direction between the two sides, and a date had also been finalised. However, she did not disclose the exact date of the merger in her statement.

In fact, in July 2023, Ajit Pawar broke away from the NCP and formed his own faction. Following this, the party split into two factions: Sharad Pawar’s faction on one side and Ajit Pawar’s faction on the other. For some time, there has been strong talk of a reunion between the two parties. Recent meetings between leaders of both parties have further fueled these speculations.

No message received from Ajit Pawar faction

Supriya Sule also stated that she has not received any phone call, message, or email from the Ajit Pawar faction regarding a merger. She clarified that she is not aware of any new proposal in this regard. There have also been no discussions regarding joining the NDA. During this, she also responded to Sanjay Raut’s statement and his article. Sule said that in a democracy, everyone has the right to express their views. Sanjay Raut is like her elder brother. He can write whatever he feels is right.

Regarding delimitation, Supriya Sule stated that the government had proposed a 50 percent increase in Lok Sabha seats from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. She also expressed support for this proposal and women’s reservation. She stated that her views on this issue remain unchanged from three months ago. When asked about Rahul Gandhi’s phone tapping, she said she was unaware of it. She would speak to Rahul Gandhi and Aditya Thackeray about it. If their phones were tapped, it was wrong. No one’s phone should be tapped.

Thus, during a press conference in Mumbai, Supriya Sule spoke on a number of issues, from the NCP’s merger to delimitation and phone tapping. However, on the question of merger, she made it clear that the discussion was over for her after Ajit Pawar’s death.