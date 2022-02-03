New Delhi: It was a rare moment of displaying sympathy between a member of the BJP and a leader of Congress in Parliament on Wednesday when the response to the President’s speech drew close to a noisy end. While addressing the House on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi accused the Central government of unleashing forces it had no understanding of through its policies and stance.Also Read - There Are Two Indias, One of The Rich and Other of The Poor: Rahul Gandhi Slams Govt Over Unemployment Issue

Rahul Gandhi said the judiciary, Election Commission and Pegasus, are being used to target the union of states and added, "The attack you are carrying on the institution framework — you'll get a response".

"My great grandmother (former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi) was shot 32 times. My father (former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi) was blown into pieces. I know what it is. You are fiddling with something dangerous. If you don't stop you'll create a problem," Rahul Gandhi further said.

During his speech, Rahul referred to BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan and said, “You (the government) don’t listen to anyone. (Kamlesh) Paswan is in the wrong party. He’s spoken to me personally”.

He further added, “I’m a democratic person, I’ll allow him to speak,” which drew an instant rejoinder from the chair that only he could allow anyone to speak.

However, Kamlesh Paswan later refuted Rahul’s contention that he was in the wrong party and said his party has given him ticket, what more does he want. “My father was killed. So I know the pain,” he added.

It must be noted that Kamlesh Paswan’s father Om Prakash Paswan was killed in 1996 while addressing a public meeting. He was a political leader from Uttar Pradesh,

Rahul Gandhi during his address in the House, slammed the Central government and accused it of not only “playing with the foundation of the country” but also bringing together “Pakistan and China”.

“You’ll be responsible for anything that happens. It is important for you to listen to us. The nation is at risk from outside, inside and that’s a very dangerous place to be,” he added.